McTavish scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders.

McTavish came close to delivering the game-winning goal for St. Louis after putting the Blues ahead with six minutes remaining in regulation. The 23-year-old center reached nine goals on the season and continues to receive power-play opportunities, giving him multiple avenues to contribute offensively despite not commanding the team's heaviest workload among forwards. This goal also extended his point streak to three contests.