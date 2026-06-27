Blues' Mason McTavish: Heads to Blues via trade

McTavish was traded to the Blues from Anaheim on Friday in exchange for the No. 15 and No. 29 overall picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, per Pierre LeBrun of ESPN.

McTavish had been rumored to be on the move for a few days, and we now know his destination. The No. 3 overall pick from 2021 never truly found his footing over the course of parts of five years with the Ducks, although he has posted 40-plus points in each of the past four seasons, so there may still be some meat on the bone. McTavish is a candidate for an enhanced role with his new club, though the offensive environment in St. Louis is not quite as strong as Anaheim these days. It projects as a lateral move for the 23-year-old from a fantasy perspective.