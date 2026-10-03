McTavish scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

McTavish's first goal as a Blue came just 1:34 into his team debut. The 23-year-old was traded from the Ducks in June, and he'll have a fresh start on a team where there are fewer high-end prospects to block his path. McTavish has logged at least 40 points in all four of his full-length campaigns in the NHL, and with a second-line role in St. Louis, he's in a position where that level of production should be his floor this year.