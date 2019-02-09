Laferriere has 22 goals and 56 points in 53 games with Cape Breton of the QMJHL.

Laferriere had a solid campaign in 2017-18, compiling 12 goals and 41 points in 67 games. That production put Laferriere on the Blues' radar and he was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old's having a major breakout this year and ranks second on the team in points and 22nd in the league. Laferriere will likely work with the Blues during the summer and return to Canadian juniors next season since the big club has a solid foundation of forwards and he won't be eligible for the AHL until 2020-21. He's in line to make a serious impact in the NHL if his development stays on this path.