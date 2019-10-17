Blues' Mathias Laferriere: Lands entry-level deal
Laferriere signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blues on Thursday.
Laferriere has spent the last two seasons with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the QMJHL, racking up 40 goals and 115 points in 135 games. The 2018 sixth-round pick will remain with his junior club for the 2019-20 campaign, but he'll move onto the Blues' AHL affiliate in 2020-21.
