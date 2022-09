Laferriere picked up a lower-body injury and won't be in the lineup to face the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Laferriere has yet to make his NHL debut and will almost certainly make his way back to the minors for the upcoming campaign. With AHL Springfield last year, the 22-year-old center notched just three goals and six assists, not exactly the type of offensive production to warrant a call-up.