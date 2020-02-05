Blues' Mathias Laferriere: Surging in juniors
Laferriere has posted 29 points over 28 games this year with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the QMJHL.
Laferriere -- a sixth-round pick by the Blues in 2018 -- impressed with 28 goals and 74 points through 68 games last year, but he endured some bumps in the road this season. The 19-year-old recorded 11 points through the first 16 games, but he's been on a roll since the calendar flipped to 2020, posting 18 points over 11 games. Laferriere signed his entry-level deal with the Blues in October, but it's likely he'll continue to develop in juniors next season as well.
