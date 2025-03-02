Joseph logged an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Joseph has earned a helper in three straight contests and has five points over his last six games. That's a higher level of performance than can be reasonably expected of the middle-six winger, but it's helped him avoid being a healthy scratch as he has at times this season. Joseph is now at 10 points, 51 shots on net, 83 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating across 42 appearances.