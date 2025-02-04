Joseph (illness) is doubtful to suit up for Tuesday's home game against the Oilers, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Nathan Walker will slot back in on the fourth line Tuesday in place of Joseph. The 27-year-old Joseph has chipped in two goals and three assists over 35 outings this season. The Quebec native's next chance to return to the lineup will be Thursday against the Panthers.
