Joseph has played in nine of 15 games since returning from a lower-body injury Nov. 12.

Joseph has been limited to bottom-six usage with 11:25 of ice time per game since his return. He's added 10 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-5 rating, and he hasn't picked up a point in that span. Joseph has been competing with Zachary Bolduc and Alexandre Texier for playing time lately, and none of them have much upside in redraft formats if they continue to hold down part-time roles.