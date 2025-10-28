Joseph scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Joseph's first goal of the season brought the Blues within a goal in the third period, but they couldn't make a comeback of it. The 28-year-old has been firmly in a middle-six role this season, earning three points, 13 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-1 rating over nine appearances. He's averaging 12:48 of ice time, which is nearly a minute better than his 11:54 mark in the 2024-25 regular season but still well below previous years. That limited role will inhibit his ability to put up consistent offense.