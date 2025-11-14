Joseph (lower body) will be in the lineup to face Philadelphia on Friday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Joseph is poised to take on a third-line role alongside Pius Suter and Brayden Schenn. In his last six contests, Joseph has only written himself on the scoresheet once, but racked up one goal and two helpers in that game. Given his inconsistencies, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Joseph serve as a healthy scratch periodically this season.