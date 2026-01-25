Joseph notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

This was Joseph's second game back in the lineup following an elbow injury. The 28-year-old forward has retaken a spot on the third line for now, though his playing time is far from secure, as he's often been a healthy scratch. He's up to 11 points, 28 shots on net, 78 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 37 appearances this season, offering minimal fantasy upside while on a low-scoring team.