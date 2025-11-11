Joseph will miss Tuesday's matchup with Calgary due to a lower-body injury, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Joseph responded well to being scratched against the Capitals on Nov. 5, racking up a goal and two helpers the following night versus the Sabres. Now, the 28-year-old winger finds himself on the shelf due to his lower-body problem. In his stead, Oskar Sundqvist will step into a fourth-line role while veteran Nick Bjugstad will also return to the lineup.