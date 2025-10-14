Joseph picked up an assist and added three shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Joseph has started 2025-26 in a third-line role. He has a helper, five shots, seven hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while averaging 12:26 of ice time. There's no clear path for him to get into the top six, so his fantasy value is likely to remain limited. He had just 14 points in 60 regular-season outings last year, his lowest output since 2019-20.