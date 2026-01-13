Joseph (elbow) was moved to injured reserve on Tuesday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

With Nick Bjugstad (upper body) activated ahead of his return to the lineup, Joseph was placed on IR in the corresponding move. Prior to landing on injured reserve, the 28-year-old winger missed each of the team's last three games due to the elbow infection. Joseph has two goals, 10 points, 28 shots on net, 74 hits and 25 blocks across 35 games this season. Assuming the Blues used a retroactive designation for Joseph, he would technically be eligible to return Friday against the Lightning.