Kessel was recalled from AHL Springfield on Saturday.

Kessel was recalled as Justin Faulk (lower body) will not be available to play in Pittsburgh on Saturday. The 23-year-old blueliner played in two games last season with the Blues, firing three shots on net and blocking one shot. Kessel has two goals and six points in 29 AHL games this season. He will likely be the seventh defenseman on the Blues' depth chart at this time.