Kessel was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Monday.

Kessel was a healthy scratch in Sunday's 2-1 win over Utah. He has three assists, 17 shots on goal, 20 blocked shots and 22 hits in 27 NHL appearances this season. If Nick Leddy (lower body) and Tyler Tucker (upper body) aren't available for Tuesday's game versus Edmonton, Kessel could return from the minors.