Kessel was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Monday.

Kessel lost his roster spot after Justin Faulk (lower body) was activated off long-term injured reserve. The 23-year-old Kessel has managed just two points in 22 NHL games this season while averaging 17:25 of ice time. The blueliner hasn't been significantly more productive in the minors, having notched two goals and four assists in 29 outings with the Thunderbirds.