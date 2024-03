Kessel signed a two-year, $1.6 million contract extension with the Blues on Wednesday.

Kessel has three assists, eight PIM, 19 hits and 44 blocks in 23 contests this season. He also has two goals and seven points in 34 outings with AHL Springfield. The 23-year-old's extension is a one-way deal, which suggests he's in line to spend the full 2024-25 campaign with the big club.