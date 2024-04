Kessel scored a goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Ducks.

The goal snapped a six-game point drought for the 23-year-old defenseman, and it was his first NHL tally. Kessel impressed the Blues enough to earn a two-year contract extension in March, but he's still got room to grow. He's at five points, 23 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 36 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 35 appearances this season.