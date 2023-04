Kessel was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Thursday.

Kessel's demotion could be an indication that Robert Bortuzzo (upper body) will be ready to play against the Rangers on Thursday. For his part, the 22-year-old Kessel logged two games for the Blues this year in which he recorded three shots and one block while averaging 15:10 of ice time. Barring some additional injury concerns among the Blues' defensemen, this may mark the end of Kessel's NHL action this year.