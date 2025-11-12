Kessel scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Kessel has played a part-time role over the first month-plus of the season. The 25-year-old was making just his eighth appearance of the season, and he was able to get on the scoresheet for the first time with a goal at 13:43 of the first period. He's added six shots on net, five hits, two blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-2 rating. Kessel's ice time is likely to remain low, as the Blues frequently lean heavily on their top-four blueliners, and he's firmly on the third pairing at best.