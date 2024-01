Kessel recorded two blocked shots across 13:00 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Kessel has now played 10 NHL games but has yet to post a point. Through eight games this season, he has averaged 16:26 of ice time, firing six shots on net and blocking 18 shots. The 23-year-old blueliner produced 42 points through 115 games in the AHL, so his ceiling is certainly limited at this level.