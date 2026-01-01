Kessel notched an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Avalanche.

This was just his second appearance in the last 12 games. Kessel has fallen out of favor for a third-pairing role, with Tyler Tucker and Logan Mailloux most often getting looks in those spots instead. Kessel has three points, 11 shots on net, seven hits, 10 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 19 contests this season. Even if he claims a regular role in the lineup, he's unlikely to produce enough of anything to help fantasy managers.