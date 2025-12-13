Luff scored a goal and added three hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Luff has played in three of the Blues' last four games while filling in on the fourth line. His tally Friday was his first NHL point since the 2022-23 campaign with the Red Wings. The 28-year-old winger has added three shots on net, six hits, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. With multiple forwards out for the next two weeks at a minimum, Luff has a decent chance of staying on the NHL roster through the holiday break.