Luff scored a goal on seven shots and added two assists in AHL Springfield's 5-3 loss to Charlotte.

Luff is off to a strong start for the Thunderbirds with three goals and four helpers over eight games. He was involved in all of their goals Saturday, though his strong performance wasn't enough. The 28-year-old hasn't played in an NHL game since 2022-23 when he was in the Red Wings' organization, so it's unlikely he'll get a call-up for the Blues unless the big club sustains multiple injuries in a short span.