Luff signed a one-year $775,000 contract with the Blues on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

It's a two-way deal for Luff, who accumulated 18 goals and 45 points over 50 regular-season games with AHL Springfield last season. The 28-year-old might be able to earn a depth role with the Blues, but he'll likely start the 2025-26 campaign with the Thunderbirds.