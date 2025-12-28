Luff scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Springfield's 4-3 overtime win over Bridgeport on Sunday.

Luff hasn't lost confidence since his demotion from the Blues. He has two goals and four assists over four contests since returning to Springfield. The winger is at 20 points, 54 shots on net and 23 PIM through 21 outings for the Thunderbirds this season and could be in the mix for additional call-ups if the Blues hit another rough stretch of injuries.