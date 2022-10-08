site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blues' Matthew Highmore: Moved to waivers
RotoWire Staff
St. Louis has waived Highmore, reports CapFriendly.
Highmore had five goals and 12 points in 46 games in 2021-22. He's a veteran of 137 career NHL contests.
