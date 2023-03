Buchinger signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blues on Wednesday.

The Blues selected Buchinger in the third round of the 2022 Entry Draft. The 18-year-old defender has drawn into 50 games with the OHL's Guelph Storm this season, picking up 11 goals and 54 points over that span. He'll likely return to the OHL for a third junior season in 2023-24.