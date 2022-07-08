Buchinger was selected 88th overall by the Blues in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Buchinger filled a major role for OHL Guelph this past season, and all things considered, played well. His 44 points in 63 games were impressive considering he didn't play at all in 2020-21. Buchinger's most recent action prior to this past year came in 2019-20, playing in the Greater Toronto Hockey U16 league. The challenge at this point is projecting what type of defender Buchinger could potentially become in the future. The general consensus is that he does most everything well, but nothing great. If the strides Buchinger made throughout the season continue, there might be something here. If not, he figures to be a long-term depth option for St. Louis.