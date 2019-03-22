Blues' Michael Del Zotto: Snags assist
Del Zotto notched a helper versus Detroit on Thursday.
Del Zotto is now riding a three-game point streak and seems to be acclimating well to his new digs in St. Louis. In 23 games with Vancouver, the defenseman was limited to four points, but needs just one more to match that mark with the Blues since his trade-deadline move.
