Del Zotto notched an assist versus Detroit on the way to a 5-2 win Thursday.

Del Zotto is now riding a three-game point streak and seems to be acclimating well to his new digs in St. Louis. In 23 games with Vancouver, the defenseman was limited to four points, but he needs just one more to match that mark with the Blues since his trade-deadline move.

More News
Our Latest Stories