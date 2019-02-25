The Ducks traded Del Zotto to the Blues on Monday for a sixth-round draft pick, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Del Zotto was a serviceable fantasy option in the first five years of his career with the Rangers; he even notched 37 points as a rookie in 2019-10 and cracked double digits in power play goals (11) and assists (18) in his introductory campaign. However, injuries have hindered Del Zotto in recent years, and he's only compiled 40 points in 309 games between subsequent stops in Philadelphia, Vancouver, Nashville and Anaheim. Don't expect him to suddenly rediscover his offensive magic in The Loo, but Del Zotto should at least be able to handle bottom-pairing minutes at the top level until Carl Gunnarsson (lower body) returns from injury.