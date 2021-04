Hoffman scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Hoffman answered Brandon Saad's opening tally for the Avalanche just 26 seconds later to tie the game at 1-1. Friday was Hoffman's first game back from being a healthy scratch Sunday versus the Ducks. The tally snapped his five-game point drought and gave him nine goals, 21 points, 76 shots on net and a plus-7 rating in 34 contests this year.