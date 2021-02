Hoffman posted an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Sharks.

Hoffman had the secondary helper on the game-winning goal by Marco Scandella at 7:14 of the third period. In 20 outings this year, Hoffman has six goals, nine helpers, 53 shots on net and a plus-11 rating. The high-scoring winger took some time to settle in with the Blues, but he's generally been productive through the first six weeks of the season.