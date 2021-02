Hoffman notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Hoffman earned the secondary assist on Justin Faulk's opening tally in the first period. The 31-year-old Hoffman has been a bit streaky in his first year with the Blues. He has four goals, four helpers, 37 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 13 appearances this year.