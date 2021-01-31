Hoffman posted a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Hoffman was given credit for a helper on Vince Dunn's third-period strike. It's been less than a storybook start for Hoffman with the Blues -- the goal-scoring winger has just one tally, two assists, 14 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through seven appearances. He's skated on the third line with Robert Thomas in recent games, but Hoffman may benefit more once Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder) returns, which would give the Blues three legitimate scoring lines.