Hoffman scored twice on nine shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

This is more like the Hoffman fantasy managers have known in previous years. His goals came 2:50 apart late in the third period as the Blues nearly staged an epic comeback, but it wasn't enough. Hoffman doubled his goal output for the year to four -- he's added 28 shots, seven hits and a plus-4 rating in 10 contests. While the Blues' games against the Avalanche this week were postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Avalanche, Hoffman will get a chance to stay hot as the Coyotes will stay around for two more rescheduled games Saturday and Monday.