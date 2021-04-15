Hoffman scored twice and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Hoffman's assist on Vince Dunn's power-play goal in the first period was the former's 200th career helper. He celebrated the milestone by scoring a pair of third-period tallies, including one on the power play, as the Blues attempted a comeback. Hoffman is up to 13 goals, 26 points, 86 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in 38 appearances this year. He'll finish the season with the Blues, so the pending unrestricted free agent may be motivated to showcase his talents before he hits the open market in July.