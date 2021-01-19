Hoffman scored a goal on his lone shot in Monday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.

Hoffman was making his St. Louis debut after missing the first two contests due to visa issues. The former Ottawa Senator and Florida Panther deflected a Colton Parayko point shot early in the second period to tie the game at 2-2. Hoffman has scored at least 22 goals in each of the last six seasons and should be a safe bet to approach that range again in 2020-21, even with the shortened schedule.