Hoffman posted an assist and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Hoffman set up Sammy Blais for the Blues' go-ahead goal in the second period. The assist is Hoffman's second in as many games. He now has a goal and three helpers through eight appearances this season. The winger has topped 20 goals in each of the last six campaigns, so this is an unusual dry spell in the goal column, which can be partially attributed to Hoffman operating in a third-line role for the Blues.