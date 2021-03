Hoffman isn't on the ice for warmups and won't play in Sunday's game versus the Ducks, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hoffman posted no points and a minus-5 rating over the past five games, so this could be a healthy scratch. Nevertheless, the Blues don't play again until Friday versus the Avalanche, so the 31-year-old sniper has time to either get his game right or shake off an injury.