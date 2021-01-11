Hoffman signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Blues on Monday.

Hoffman has been in St. Louis on a PTO during training camp, and he finally made it official with a one-year contract for the 2020-21 season. The 31-year-old winger should handle a major role with the Blues right away, especially with Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder) out until at least February. With 65 goals over the last two seasons in Florida, Hoffman fills the sniper role well, and he's poised to play on the second line and the top power-play unit to start the season.