Hoffman scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Hoffman opened the scoring at 6:12 of the first period. He also set up Brayden Schenn for the game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation. Hoffman has settled in with his new team in February, racking up five goals and three helpers through eight games this month. Overall, he's at 12 points, 44 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 16 contests.