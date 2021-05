Hoffman scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Anaheim.

Hoffman leaned into a wrister from the right circle and beat Anaheim netminder Anthony Stolarz to break a scoreless deadlock with just over eight minutes left in the first period. It was Hoffman's 17 goal of the season and gave him 33 points in 47 games in his first season with the Blues.