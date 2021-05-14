Hoffman dished out three assists, all on the power play, in Thursday's 7-3 win over Minnesota. He also registered three shots on goal.

Hoffman was right in the middle of St. Louis' rally from a 3-0 deficit, figuring in on a pair of power-play goals by Brayden Schenn in the second period and on another by David Perron in the third. The outburst snapped Hoffman's five-game point drought and represented his first multi-point effort since April 28. Hoffman wrapped up his first regular season in St. Louis with 17 goals and 36 points in 52 games.