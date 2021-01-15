Hoffman's visa issues have been resolved, so he'll be eligible to play Friday against the Avalanche, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Hoffman missed Wednesday's Opening Night matchup with Colorado while sorting out his visa issues, but he should jump right into St. Louis' top six and join one of the team's power-play units for Friday night's contest. The 31-year-old winger racked up 29 goals and 59 points in 69 games with the Panthers last campaign.