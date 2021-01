Hoffman posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Hoffman had the secondary helper on a Vince Dunn goal in the second period. The Blues were snapping the puck around well on the play, and Hoffman relayed to Robert Thomas, who then set up Dunn. The 31-year-old Hoffman is still finding his way with the Blues -- he has just two points and seven shots through four appearances with his new team.